Army attacks sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahj [22/نوفمبر/2017]



LAHJ, Nov. 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces implemented an attack on the Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in southern Kahbob area of Lahj province, a military official told Saba Wednesday.



The offensive operation targeted al-Tabba al-Baidha southern Kahbob and caused the aggression mercenaries losses in lives, the official said.



The attack was preceded by artillery shelling, he added, noting that the ambulances rushed to the targeted place to evacuate causalities.



BA

Saba