آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:04:05م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء ووزير العدل
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل ووزير العدل القاضي أحمد عقبات.
الحريري يحضر احتفالات عيد الاستقلال في بيروت
يحضر سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء في بيروت احتفالات عيد الاستقلال بعد عودته إلى لبنان لأول مرة منذ استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة خلال كلمة تلفزيونية من السعودية.
الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير تقر ميزانية 2016م
أقرت الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير الميزانية العمومية وحساب الأرباح والخسائر للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2016م.
مدرب أستراليا لن يذهب إلى كأس العالم
استقال أنجي بوستيكوجلو من تدريب منتخب أستراليا اليوم الأربعاء، بعد أسبوع من قيادة الفريق للتأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم في روسيا.
الجزائر تكشف عن مفاوضات لتصدير الكهرباء إلى ليبيا
مناقشة الجوانب المتصلة بتنظيم وتحسين خدمات النقل البري بإب
قنص ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان ودك مواقعهم بنجران وعسير
مهرجانات بذكرى المولد النبوي في عدد من مديريات المحويت
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahj
[22/نوفمبر/2017]

LAHJ, Nov. 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces implemented an attack on the Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in southern Kahbob area of Lahj province, a military official told Saba Wednesday.

The offensive operation targeted al-Tabba al-Baidha southern Kahbob and caused the aggression mercenaries losses in lives, the official said.

The attack was preceded by artillery shelling, he added, noting that the ambulances rushed to the targeted place to evacuate causalities.

BA
Saba
