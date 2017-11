US-Saudi aggressive airstrikes hit Marib [22/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov. 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets launched on Wednesday three airstrikes on Marib province, a local official told Saba.



The official made it clear to Saba that a hostile airstrike hit Harib al-Karamish district and two others targeted Serwah distirct.



BA

Saba