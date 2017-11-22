Yemen's capital Sanaa airport reopens for aid flights after US-Saudi-led aggression siege [22/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 22 (Saba) – The Humanitarian flights resumed arriving on Wednesday in Sanaa International Airport after a blockade imposed since the 6th November by the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition.



, The US-Saudi-led aggression coalition had closed all Yemeni land, sea and air ports and destroyed the radio navigation guidance system at the Sanaa airport and forced the facility out of service.



On Tuesday, the airport technical team repaired the radio navigation system and the Yemeni authorities announced the readiness of the airport to receive the flights.



The first humanitarian flight of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying humanitarian aid landed this morning at the airport.



The second plane carrying Russian diplomats arrived later the day in the Sanaa airport.



