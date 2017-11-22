ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:48:03م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء ووزير العدل
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل ووزير العدل القاضي أحمد عقبات.
الحريري يحضر احتفالات عيد الاستقلال في بيروت
يحضر سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء في بيروت احتفالات عيد الاستقلال بعد عودته إلى لبنان لأول مرة منذ استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة خلال كلمة تلفزيونية من السعودية.
الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير تقر ميزانية 2016م
أقرت الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير الميزانية العمومية وحساب الأرباح والخسائر للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2016م.
مدرب أستراليا لن يذهب إلى كأس العالم
استقال أنجي بوستيكوجلو من تدريب منتخب أستراليا اليوم الأربعاء، بعد أسبوع من قيادة الفريق للتأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم في روسيا.
تدمير آلية لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
مناقشة الأنشطة التربوية بمديرية المراشي بالجوف
كسر زحف واسع على مواقع الشرفة ودك تجمعات للعدو بنجران
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen's capital Sanaa airport reopens for aid flights after US-Saudi-led aggression siege
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
SANAA, Nov 22 (Saba) – The Humanitarian flights resumed arriving on Wednesday in Sanaa International Airport after a blockade imposed since the 6th November by the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition.

, The US-Saudi-led aggression coalition had closed all Yemeni land, sea and air ports and destroyed the radio navigation guidance system at the Sanaa airport and forced the facility out of service.

On Tuesday, the airport technical team repaired the radio navigation system and the Yemeni authorities announced the readiness of the airport to receive the flights.

The first humanitarian flight of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying humanitarian aid landed this morning at the airport.

The second plane carrying Russian diplomats arrived later the day in the Sanaa airport.

Najat
Saba
