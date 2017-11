Saudi aggression airstrikes target Saada, Jizan [22/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 22 (Saba) – Saudi aggression warplanes launched seven airstrikes on several areas of Saada and Jizan provinces, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



The airstrikes targeted Al-Hosamah area in al-Dhaher district and Wadi Alaf in Sahar district of Saada province.



In Jizan,the airstrikes hit Aldood and Mashaeil mountains in Al-Khobah border area.





Shoaib/zak

saba