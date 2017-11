Saudi aggression 6 airstrikes hit Hajjah [22/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Nov 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi collation aggression launched six airstrikes on several areas in Hardh and Medi districts of Hajjah province overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, sniper unites of the army and popular forces killed four Saudi-paid Sudanese armed mercenaries in Medi, the official added.



Shoaib/zak

