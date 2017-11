Yemen receives humanitarian medical aid from German company Denk Pharma [22/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 22 (Saba) - Yemen has received humanitarian aid for treating cholera epidemic from German company Denk Pharma through its commercial agent in Yemen, Al-Ghazali Pharmaceutical Company.



The aid was delivered officially to the Yemeni Health Ministry on Tuesday.



Shoaib/Zak

