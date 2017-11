Artillery attack hit mercenaries in Taiz [22/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 22(Saba) – The army and popular forces fired artillery at sites of US-Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries and their military vehicle in east of Alnar mountain in Moza directorate in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The attack left heavy casualties upon the enemy's ranks and equipment.



Amal/zak





SABA