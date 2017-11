Artillery shelling hit US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Jizan, Asir [22/نوفمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Nov 22 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings and sites of the US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Jizan and Asir border provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

In Jizan, the attack targeted the mercenaries in Quse mountain, Abadua area Adkan tower and Quam Zabid area.

In Asir, the attack hit the enemy in Almasula area.



SABA