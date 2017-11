Army attacks US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Jawf [22/نوفمبر/2017]





JAWF, Nov 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged attacks on sites of US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Khab and Shaghaf directorates in Jawf province, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The attack killed and injured dozens of the mercenaries.





