US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launch 3 airstrikes on Jawf [22/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets launched three air strikes on Asabreen district in Khab and Shaaf directorate in Jawf province, an official told Saba on Wednesday.





