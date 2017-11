Army hits mercenaries in Baidha [21/نوفمبر/2017] BAIDHA, Nov. 21 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt of the US-Saudi-backed mercenaries in Baidha province.



A military official told Saba that the thwarted attempt came when the mercenaries tried to move towards al-Sema'ah village in al-Dhuhra in Baidha.

Meanwhile, the army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' ordnance in al-Tabha al-Hamara area with mortars, causing direct injures.



