آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:53:06م
استئناف الرحلات الإنسانية إلى مطار صنعاء الدولي
استأنفت اليوم الرحلات الجوية الإنسانية إلى مطار صنعاء الدولي بعد توقفها منذ 6 نوفمبر الجاري جراء إغلاق تحالف العدوان كافة المنافذ اليمنية البرية والبحرية والجوية وتدمير جهاز الإرشاد الملاحي بالمطار .
الحريري يحضر احتفالات عيد الاستقلال في بيروت
يحضر سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء في بيروت احتفالات عيد الاستقلال بعد عودته إلى لبنان لأول مرة منذ استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة خلال كلمة تلفزيونية من السعودية.
الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير تقر ميزانية 2016م
أقرت الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير الميزانية العمومية وحساب الأرباح والخسائر للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2016م.
مدرب أستراليا لن يذهب إلى كأس العالم
استقال أنجي بوستيكوجلو من تدريب منتخب أستراليا اليوم الأربعاء، بعد أسبوع من قيادة الفريق للتأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم في روسيا.
الاتصالات تنعي مدير مركز اتصالات القطن بمحافظة حضرموت
وفاة ثاني حالة مصابة بالدفتيريا في الحديدة
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مأرب
فرضية جديدة حول نشأة الكون
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Hezbollah leader denies sending weapons to Yemen
[21/نوفمبر/2017]

BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Saba) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrullah denied sending weapons to Yemen, in a speech aired by Lebanon's satellite televisions.

"I confirm to them, no ballistic missiles, no advanced weapons, and no guns ... we did not send any weapons to Yemen, or Bahrain, or Kuwait, or Iraq," the leader said.

Nasrullah criticized the salience of the Arab countries and the international community towards the war crimes committed on daily basis by the Saudi-led military coalition against the Yemeni people.


Mona/Zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
سبع غارات على صعدة وجيزان وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المديريات الحدودية
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
اللقاء المشترك يأسف لتراجع الجامعة العربية عن دورها وشرعنتها للحروب العدوانية
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف المعهد التقني بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
