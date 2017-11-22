Hezbollah leader denies sending weapons to Yemen [21/نوفمبر/2017]



BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Saba) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrullah denied sending weapons to Yemen, in a speech aired by Lebanon's satellite televisions.



"I confirm to them, no ballistic missiles, no advanced weapons, and no guns ... we did not send any weapons to Yemen, or Bahrain, or Kuwait, or Iraq," the leader said.



Nasrullah criticized the salience of the Arab countries and the international community towards the war crimes committed on daily basis by the Saudi-led military coalition against the Yemeni people.





