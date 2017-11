Five Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf, Marib [21/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov 21 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army popular committees shot dead five Saudi-paid mercenaries in districts of Jawf and Marib provinces, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The mercenaries were targeted in the districts of Serwah, Harib al-Qaramish in Marib and al-Ghail district of Jawf, the official said.





AA

Saba