آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 21 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:52:54ص
14 شهيداً و5 جرحى بغارات طيران العدوان في الحديدة وصعدة
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي سلسلة غارات على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية أدت إلى استشهاد 14 مواطناً وإصابة خمسة آخرين.
الأسد يعقد لقاء قمة مع بوتين في مدينة سوتشي الروسية
عقد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد لقاء قمة مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بحضور عدد من كبار المسؤولين السياسيين والعسكريين الروس خلال زيارة قام بها إلى مدينة سوتشي الروسية، حسبما أفادت وكالة الانباء السورية "سانا"، اليوم الثلاثاء.
المركزي العماني يطرح سندات جديدة بقيمة 150 مليون ريال عماني
أعلن البنك المركزي العماني عن قيامه بطرح الإصدار رقم (55) من سندات التنمية الحكومية للاكتتاب العام عن طريق المزاد التنافسي بقيمة (150) مليون ريال عماني تبلغ مدة استحقاقها سبع سنوات بسعر فائدة أساسي (كوبون) وقدره (25ر5) بالمائة سنويًا.
إبراهيموفيتش: يونايتد ينافس على لقبي الدوري الانجليزي ودوري الأبطال
صرح المهاجم السويدي الشهير زلاتان إبراهيموفيتش إن فريقه مانشستر يونايتد يمكنه أن يشكل تحديا كبيرا في سباق المنافسة على لقبي الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز ودوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم خلال الموسم الحالي بفضل تشكيلته التي أصبحت الأكثر قوة.
آخر الأخبار:
إفشال محاولة تقدم للمرتزقة واستهداف آلياتهم في البيضاء
ألف مستوطن يقتحمون قبر يوسف وسط مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 14 مقدسيا بينهم قياديان من "فتح" و4 فتيات..ويداهم منازل في بنايات مهدّدة بالهدم في "حي المطار" بقلنديا
منظمة العفو الدولية تعتبر الروهينغا ضحايا سياسة "فصل عنصري"
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
2 civilians killed in airstrikes on Saada
[21/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 21 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched a strike on Monabah district of Saada province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.

The strike hit a car in the high way in Al-Moqna area in the district, killing two citizens.

Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery and missiles shelling hit several farms and properties of the citizens in different areas in two districts of Monabah and Ghamar in the same province, causing heavy damages, the official added.

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
المركز القانوني يحمل الأمم المتحدة واليونيسف مسئولية حماية أطفال اليمن
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مناطق متفرقة بمأرب
[20/نوفمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على تعز
[20/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطنين اثنين في غارة لطيران العدوان بمديرية منبه في صعدة
[20/نوفمبر/2017]
