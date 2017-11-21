2 civilians killed in airstrikes on Saada [21/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 21 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched a strike on Monabah district of Saada province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strike hit a car in the high way in Al-Moqna area in the district, killing two citizens.



Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery and missiles shelling hit several farms and properties of the citizens in different areas in two districts of Monabah and Ghamar in the same province, causing heavy damages, the official added.



Saba