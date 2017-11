9 citizens killed in US-Saudi air strikes on Hodeida [21/نوفمبر/2017]



HODEIDA, Nov 21 (Saba) – Nine citizens were killed and three others wounded when the US-Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets waged a strike on al-Khokhah district of Hodeida province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strike hit a truck on the main road in al-Mawashaj area in the district, killing nine citizens and wounding three others in an initial toll, the official added.





AA



