Army kills mercenaries in Lahj [20/نوفمبر/2017] LAHJ, Nov. 20 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured on Monday in Tur al-Baha district in Lahj province.



A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces repelled movements of the mercenaries towards al-Jawaze'ah in the district.



The movements came at Wadi Dhaka, al-Rakezah, and al-Qahos areas and a number of neighboring sites.



Dozens of the mercenaries were killed or injured in their failed attempt.



