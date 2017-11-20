ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 20 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:16:58م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير التربية والتعليم
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء وزير التربية والتعليم يحيى بدر الدين الحوثي.
الاحتلال يعتقل 21 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية و مستوطنون متطرفون يقتحمون باحات الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الاثنين، 21 فلسطينيا من أنحاء متفرقة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، كما اقتحمت محلا للمجوهرات في مدينة رام الله، ونهبت ما بداخله .
المركزي العماني يطرح سندات جديدة بقيمة 150 مليون ريال عماني
أعلن البنك المركزي العماني عن قيامه بطرح الإصدار رقم (55) من سندات التنمية الحكومية للاكتتاب العام عن طريق المزاد التنافسي بقيمة (150) مليون ريال عماني تبلغ مدة استحقاقها سبع سنوات بسعر فائدة أساسي (كوبون) وقدره (25ر5) بالمائة سنويًا.
إبراهيموفيتش: يونايتد ينافس على لقبي الدوري الانجليزي ودوري الأبطال
صرح المهاجم السويدي الشهير زلاتان إبراهيموفيتش إن فريقه مانشستر يونايتد يمكنه أن يشكل تحديا كبيرا في سباق المنافسة على لقبي الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز ودوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم خلال الموسم الحالي بفضل تشكيلته التي أصبحت الأكثر قوة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Lahj
[20/نوفمبر/2017] LAHJ, Nov. 20 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured on Monday in Tur al-Baha district in Lahj province.

A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces repelled movements of the mercenaries towards al-Jawaze'ah in the district.

The movements came at Wadi Dhaka, al-Rakezah, and al-Qahos areas and a number of neighboring sites.

Dozens of the mercenaries were killed or injured in their failed attempt.

HA

Saba
