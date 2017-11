Army targets mercenaries in Dhale [20/نوفمبر/2017] DHALE, Nov. 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Dhale province.



A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries on Qa'a al-Heyafi area north of Murais zone in the district of Qataba, causing direct casualties.



The army and popular forces also targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in Helm military camp in Naqeel al-Khashba area.



