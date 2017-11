Army attacks mercenaries sites in Baidha [20/نوفمبر/2017]

BAIDHA, Nov. 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out an offensive attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Baidha province.



A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces attacked the sites of the mercenaries in al-Qarw and al-Safenah sites in the province.



