US-Saudi air strikes hit Hajja [20/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Nov 20 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression combat jets launched seven strikes on districts of Haradh and Medi in the province of Hajja, an official told Saba on Monday.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular committees shelled groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi desert, the official added.





AA

Saba