ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 20 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:43:19م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير التربية والتعليم
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء وزير التربية والتعليم يحيى بدر الدين الحوثي.
الاحتلال يعتقل 21 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية و مستوطنون متطرفون يقتحمون باحات الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الاثنين، 21 فلسطينيا من أنحاء متفرقة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، كما اقتحمت محلا للمجوهرات في مدينة رام الله، ونهبت ما بداخله .
المركزي العماني يطرح سندات جديدة بقيمة 150 مليون ريال عماني
أعلن البنك المركزي العماني عن قيامه بطرح الإصدار رقم (55) من سندات التنمية الحكومية للاكتتاب العام عن طريق المزاد التنافسي بقيمة (150) مليون ريال عماني تبلغ مدة استحقاقها سبع سنوات بسعر فائدة أساسي (كوبون) وقدره (25ر5) بالمائة سنويًا.
إبراهيموفيتش: يونايتد ينافس على لقبي الدوري الانجليزي ودوري الأبطال
صرح المهاجم السويدي الشهير زلاتان إبراهيموفيتش إن فريقه مانشستر يونايتد يمكنه أن يشكل تحديا كبيرا في سباق المنافسة على لقبي الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز ودوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم خلال الموسم الحالي بفضل تشكيلته التي أصبحت الأكثر قوة.
آخر الأخبار:
مستشفى الثورة بذمار يتسلم 993 جلسة غسيل كلوي من الصليب الاحمر الالماني
إستقالة رئيس الاتحاد الايطالي لكرة القدم من منصبه
لجنة حقوقية أممية : نساء كوريا الشمالية يتعرضن للعنف والاعتداء الجنسي
توقيع إتقافية تعاون بين المعهد العام للاتصالات وكلية الهندسة بجامعة صنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm
[20/نوفمبر/2017]

MARIB, Nov 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Monday an attack against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in eastern parts of Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba.

The attack killed and wounded dozens of the mercenaries in al-Hamra, Sawda, al-Fafinah, al-Qatab and al-Nahdin hilltops in the area.

The official said that the popular forces -backed the army units broke an infiltration attempt of the mercenaries towards Yam and Hawel area in the province, killing and injuring 50 mercenaries.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 14 طفلاً وامرأة بغارات طيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[20/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة صيادين بغارات لطيران العدوان في الخوخة
[20/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مأرب
[20/نوفمبر/2017]
المنظمة الوطنية للحقوق والحريات بالجوف تدين مجزرة المصلوب
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على ذوباب وموزع بتعز
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by