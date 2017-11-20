Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [20/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Monday an attack against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in eastern parts of Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The attack killed and wounded dozens of the mercenaries in al-Hamra, Sawda, al-Fafinah, al-Qatab and al-Nahdin hilltops in the area.



The official said that the popular forces -backed the army units broke an infiltration attempt of the mercenaries towards Yam and Hawel area in the province, killing and injuring 50 mercenaries.





AA

Saba