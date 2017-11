Army kills, injures 50 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [20/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 20 (Saba) – At least 50 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces repelled infiltrations of the enemy towards the eastern sides of Nehm district of Marib province , an army official told Saba on Monday.



The official added that the mercenaries fled the scene, leaving behind their dead and injured comrades and their military equipment.





