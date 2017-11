Army kills 10 US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib, Jawf, Shabwah [20/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 20 (Saba) – The sniper unite of the army and popular forces killed ten US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in different locations of Marib, Jawf and Shabwah province, an army official told Saba on Monday.



The official added that the army killed six mercenaries in Serwah district of Marib province, two others in Al-Gheel district of Al-Jawf province and two others in Osealan of Shabwah province.





