2 fishermen martyred in US-Saudi aggression air strikes on Hodeidah [20/نوفمبر/2017]



HODEIDAH, Nov 20 (Saba) – At least two fishermen were killed and two others wounded on Monday morning when US-Saudi aggression coalition Apache helicopters targeted them in Khokha district of Hodeidah Red Sea province, a military official told Saba.





Amal/Zak

saba