Army attacks US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi [20/نوفمبر/2017]



MEDI, Nov 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched attacks on sites of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries southwest of Medi castle, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The attacks left dozens of the enemy killed and injured.



Amal/Zak

SABA