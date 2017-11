Saudi-paid aggression warplanes launch 22 airstrikes on Saada [20/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 20 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 22 airstrikes on different places in Saada province overnight, a secretary official told Saba on Monday .



The air strikes targeted citizen's cars, houses and farms, causing large damage to civilian properties.



Amal/Zak



saba