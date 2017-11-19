8 children, 3 women killed in Saudi airstrikes on Jawf [19/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 19 (Saba) – Eight children and three women were killed on Sunday when the US-Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on their house in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, an official told Saba.



The strike hit the house completely in al-Hijah area in the district, killing eight children and three women.



The official condemned a persistence of the Saudi aggression coalition in targeting populated areas under the international shameful silence.





AA

Saba