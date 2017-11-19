ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:34:07م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادة كامل مدينة البوكمال من تنظيم (داعش)
أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم الاحد تمكنه من استعادة مدينة البوكمال بالكامل بعد القضاء على آخر بؤر مسلحي (داعش) في المدينة .
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3ر8) نقطة وبنسبة (16ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (41ر5097) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (67ر5105) نقطة.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
مناقشة سبل تعزيز التوعية بمخاطر الألغام في البيضاء
إحتفال بتخرج دفعة من معهد الإرتقاء العالي للعلوم الصحية في يريم إب
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية موزع بتعز
سلطنة عمان تحتفل بالذكرى الـ 47 لعيدها الوطني
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
8 children, 3 women killed in Saudi airstrikes on Jawf
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 19 (Saba) – Eight children and three women were killed on Sunday when the US-Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on their house in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, an official told Saba.

The strike hit the house completely in al-Hijah area in the district, killing eight children and three women.

The official condemned a persistence of the Saudi aggression coalition in targeting populated areas under the international shameful silence.


AA
Saba
