Health Ministry, ICRC sign two MoUs [19/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 19 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population and the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) signed on Sunday two memorandums of understanding.



Under the two memoranda the ICRC will supply the dialysis centers with solutions and medicines in the Republican Hospitals in the capital Sana’a, Mahweet and Hajjah provinces and Al-Thawrah Hospital in Ibb province, as well as presenting financial incentives to workers in those centers.



The Committee will also support the primary health care in 28 centers in the provinces of Sana’a, Amran, Saada, Taiz, Abyan, Dhale, Bidha’a, Jawf and Lahj.



Following the signing, Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Mohamed Salim bin Hafeedh appreciated the ICRC’s efforts and its support to the dialysis centers and the health field in light of the conditions experienced by the country due to the ongoing Saudi-led aggression and blockade.



BA

Saba