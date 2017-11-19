ابحث عن:
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادة كامل مدينة البوكمال من تنظيم (داعش)
أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم الاحد تمكنه من استعادة مدينة البوكمال بالكامل بعد القضاء على آخر بؤر مسلحي (داعش) في المدينة .
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3ر8) نقطة وبنسبة (16ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (41ر5097) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (67ر5105) نقطة.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
مناقشة سبل تعزيز التوعية بمخاطر الألغام في البيضاء
إحتفال بتخرج دفعة من معهد الإرتقاء العالي للعلوم الصحية في يريم إب
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية موزع بتعز
سلطنة عمان تحتفل بالذكرى الـ 47 لعيدها الوطني
Health Ministry, ICRC sign two MoUs
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 19 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population and the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) signed on Sunday two memorandums of understanding.

Under the two memoranda the ICRC will supply the dialysis centers with solutions and medicines in the Republican Hospitals in the capital Sana’a, Mahweet and Hajjah provinces and Al-Thawrah Hospital in Ibb province, as well as presenting financial incentives to workers in those centers.

The Committee will also support the primary health care in 28 centers in the provinces of Sana’a, Amran, Saada, Taiz, Abyan, Dhale, Bidha’a, Jawf and Lahj.

Following the signing, Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Mohamed Salim bin Hafeedh appreciated the ICRC’s efforts and its support to the dialysis centers and the health field in light of the conditions experienced by the country due to the ongoing Saudi-led aggression and blockade.

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية موزع بتعز
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد ثمانية أطفال وثلاث نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان بالجوف
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بغارات على مديرية همدان
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
