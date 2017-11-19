ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:34:07م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادة كامل مدينة البوكمال من تنظيم (داعش)
أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم الاحد تمكنه من استعادة مدينة البوكمال بالكامل بعد القضاء على آخر بؤر مسلحي (داعش) في المدينة .
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3ر8) نقطة وبنسبة (16ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (41ر5097) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (67ر5105) نقطة.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة سبل تعزيز التوعية بمخاطر الألغام في البيضاء
إحتفال بتخرج دفعة من معهد الإرتقاء العالي للعلوم الصحية في يريم إب
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية موزع بتعز
سلطنة عمان تحتفل بالذكرى الـ 47 لعيدها الوطني
  Local
President stresses need to activate local authorities in provinces, districts
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 19 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad stressed on Sunday the need to activate apparatus of the local authorities in provinces and districts.

During his meeting with Minister of Local Administration Ali bin Ali al-Qaisi, President Al-Samad emphasized the necessity to enable those apparatus to do their tasks in presenting services to citizens and the local development.

He underlined the importance of gathering efforts to improve the performance of the local authority apparatus and increase the effectiveness of the local councils’ role in light of the exceptional circumstances witnessed by the homeland due to the continuing Saudi-led aggression and blockade.

The meeting discussed the situation of the local authority in the different provinces and the role of the Local Administration Ministry in enhancing the performance of the local authorities’ apparatus.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية موزع بتعز
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد ثمانية أطفال وثلاث نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان بالجوف
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بغارات على مديرية همدان
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
