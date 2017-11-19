President stresses need to activate local authorities in provinces, districts [19/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 19 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad stressed on Sunday the need to activate apparatus of the local authorities in provinces and districts.



During his meeting with Minister of Local Administration Ali bin Ali al-Qaisi, President Al-Samad emphasized the necessity to enable those apparatus to do their tasks in presenting services to citizens and the local development.



He underlined the importance of gathering efforts to improve the performance of the local authority apparatus and increase the effectiveness of the local councils’ role in light of the exceptional circumstances witnessed by the homeland due to the continuing Saudi-led aggression and blockade.



The meeting discussed the situation of the local authority in the different provinces and the role of the Local Administration Ministry in enhancing the performance of the local authorities’ apparatus.



BA



Saba