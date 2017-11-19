President, PM discuss latest developments at internal, external levels [19/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 19 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met on Sunday at the Republican Palace in Sana’a with Prime Minister Dr. Abdul-Aziz bin Habtour.



The meeting discussed the latest developments at the internal and external levels, as well as the measures taken to enhance the stability of prices, especially the prices of foodstuffs, oil derivatives and domestic gas, which have recently witnessed great speculation due to the fabricated crisis.



In this regard, President Al-Samad stressed the national salvation government’s role in maintaining the commodities stability, controlling prices and taking actions to prevent the exploitation of citizens’ needs and their suffering, mainly at the present time.



Al-Samad emphasized the importance of enhancing the social cohesion to face the incessant attack of the US-Saudi aggression coalition and to support all relief and humanitarian efforts so as to alleviate the effects of the blockade and the economic crisis caused by the closure of the ports.



The meeting touched upon the recent measures of the Saudi-led aggression alliance, which represented in the closure of all Yemeni ports with the aim of starving 24 million citizens, as well as the continuing of targeting civilians and infrastructure of Yemeni people.



BA

Saba