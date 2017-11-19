ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:29:35م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادة كامل مدينة البوكمال من تنظيم (داعش)
أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم الاحد تمكنه من استعادة مدينة البوكمال بالكامل بعد القضاء على آخر بؤر مسلحي (داعش) في المدينة .
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3ر8) نقطة وبنسبة (16ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (41ر5097) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (67ر5105) نقطة.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الأوقاف ومحافظ إب يتفقدان مشروع الفلل الإستثمارية والجامع الكبير بجبلة
قبرص تسجل رقما قياسيا فى عدد السياح خلال العام الجاري
الأرصاد: محطات الرصد بعمران سجلت اليوم درجة صفر مئوية
باحثون أمريكيون يكتشفون علاج جديد للسكري ببنكرياس اصطناعي
  Local
President, PM discuss latest developments at internal, external levels
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 19 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met on Sunday at the Republican Palace in Sana’a with Prime Minister Dr. Abdul-Aziz bin Habtour.

The meeting discussed the latest developments at the internal and external levels, as well as the measures taken to enhance the stability of prices, especially the prices of foodstuffs, oil derivatives and domestic gas, which have recently witnessed great speculation due to the fabricated crisis.

In this regard, President Al-Samad stressed the national salvation government’s role in maintaining the commodities stability, controlling prices and taking actions to prevent the exploitation of citizens’ needs and their suffering, mainly at the present time.

Al-Samad emphasized the importance of enhancing the social cohesion to face the incessant attack of the US-Saudi aggression coalition and to support all relief and humanitarian efforts so as to alleviate the effects of the blockade and the economic crisis caused by the closure of the ports.

The meeting touched upon the recent measures of the Saudi-led aggression alliance, which represented in the closure of all Yemeni ports with the aim of starving 24 million citizens, as well as the continuing of targeting civilians and infrastructure of Yemeni people.

BA
Saba
