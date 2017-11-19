ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:29:35م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادة كامل مدينة البوكمال من تنظيم (داعش)
أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم الاحد تمكنه من استعادة مدينة البوكمال بالكامل بعد القضاء على آخر بؤر مسلحي (داعش) في المدينة .
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3ر8) نقطة وبنسبة (16ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (41ر5097) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (67ر5105) نقطة.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Citizen killed in Saudi airstrikes hit Sanaa
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 19 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and six others were wounded in US-Saudi air strikes on Sunday hit Hamadan district of Sanaa province six times, an official told Saba.

The strikes hit Bait Na'am area in the district, killing the citizen, injuring six others and heavy damaging to houses of the citizens.

The official condemned the continuation of Saudi aggression coalition in targeting of residential areas and properties of citizens.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد ثمانية أطفال وثلاث نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان بالجوف
إستشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بغارات على مديرية همدان
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
وقفة بمديرية المراشي بالجوف تندد بجرائم العدوان
