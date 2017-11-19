Citizen killed in Saudi airstrikes hit Sanaa [19/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 19 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and six others were wounded in US-Saudi air strikes on Sunday hit Hamadan district of Sanaa province six times, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit Bait Na'am area in the district, killing the citizen, injuring six others and heavy damaging to houses of the citizens.



The official condemned the continuation of Saudi aggression coalition in targeting of residential areas and properties of citizens.





AA

Saba