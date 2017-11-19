ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:29:35م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادة كامل مدينة البوكمال من تنظيم (داعش)
أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم الاحد تمكنه من استعادة مدينة البوكمال بالكامل بعد القضاء على آخر بؤر مسلحي (داعش) في المدينة .
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3ر8) نقطة وبنسبة (16ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (41ر5097) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (67ر5105) نقطة.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الأوقاف ومحافظ إب يتفقدان مشروع الفلل الإستثمارية والجامع الكبير بجبلة
قبرص تسجل رقما قياسيا فى عدد السياح خلال العام الجاري
الأرصاد: محطات الرصد بعمران سجلت اليوم درجة صفر مئوية
باحثون أمريكيون يكتشفون علاج جديد للسكري ببنكرياس اصطناعي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally condemns Saudi war crimes in Yemen
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

JAWF, Nov 19 (Saba) – Tribes and sheikhs of al-Marashy district of Jawf staged a protest rally to condemn the continuation of Saudi-led aggression coalition and the siege against the Yemeni people.

At the rally attended governor of Jawf Salam Ali al-Malahy, the protesters also condemn the International silence toward the suffering of the Yemeni people from the aggression and siege.

They called on the international community to stop the aggression and lift the siege.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد ثمانية أطفال وثلاث نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان بالجوف
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بغارات على مديرية همدان
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة بمديرية المراشي بالجوف تندد بجرائم العدوان
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by