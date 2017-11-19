Protest rally condemns Saudi war crimes in Yemen [19/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov 19 (Saba) – Tribes and sheikhs of al-Marashy district of Jawf staged a protest rally to condemn the continuation of Saudi-led aggression coalition and the siege against the Yemeni people.



At the rally attended governor of Jawf Salam Ali al-Malahy, the protesters also condemn the International silence toward the suffering of the Yemeni people from the aggression and siege.



They called on the international community to stop the aggression and lift the siege.





AA

Saba