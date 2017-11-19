Wahj Al-Hayah launches a global awareness project to eliminate Hepatitis [19/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA'A, Nov. 19 - Wahj Al-Hayat Foundation launched a global awareness project to eliminate of hepatitis in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and the secretariat of the capital Sana'a.







The Ched of the Foundation, Ali Al-Duwa, told Saba that the project, which is carried out by self-help efforts, comes within the efforts and activities of the foundation and in coordination with the World Hepatitis Alliance, after Yemen entered the global map of countries struggling with the disease.







