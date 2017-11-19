ابحث عن:
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الحريري:سأشارك في الاحتفال بعيد الاستقلال في لبنان وسأعلن مواقفي السياسية بعد لقائي الرئيس عون
أعلن سعد الحريري رئيس الحكومة اللبناني السبت أنه سيتوجه إلى بيروت حيث سيشارك في احتفالات ذكرى استقلال لبنان الأربعاء وأنه سيتحدث هناك عن موضوع استقالته.
فولكسفاجن تعلن عن خطة بـ 34 مليار يورو لريادة سوق السيارات الكهربائية
أعلنت شركة فولكسفاجن الالمانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطة إنفاق بقيمة 34 مليار يورو (40 مليار دولار) بهدف الاسراع من وتيرة جهودها للتربع في مركز ريادي عالمي في قطاع السيارات الكهربائية.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
Wahj Al-Hayah launches a global awareness project to eliminate Hepatitis
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA'A, Nov. 19 - Wahj Al-Hayat Foundation launched a global awareness project to eliminate of hepatitis in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and the secretariat of the capital Sana'a.



The Ched of the Foundation, Ali Al-Duwa, told Saba that the project, which is carried out by self-help efforts, comes within the efforts and activities of the foundation and in coordination with the World Hepatitis Alliance, after Yemen entered the global map of countries struggling with the disease.



