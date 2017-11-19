ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:57:48م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور.
الحريري:سأشارك في الاحتفال بعيد الاستقلال في لبنان وسأعلن مواقفي السياسية بعد لقائي الرئيس عون
أعلن سعد الحريري رئيس الحكومة اللبناني السبت أنه سيتوجه إلى بيروت حيث سيشارك في احتفالات ذكرى استقلال لبنان الأربعاء وأنه سيتحدث هناك عن موضوع استقالته.
فولكسفاجن تعلن عن خطة بـ 34 مليار يورو لريادة سوق السيارات الكهربائية
أعلنت شركة فولكسفاجن الالمانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطة إنفاق بقيمة 34 مليار يورو (40 مليار دولار) بهدف الاسراع من وتيرة جهودها للتربع في مركز ريادي عالمي في قطاع السيارات الكهربائية.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
العون المباشر تدشن ثلاثة مخيمات مجانية للعيون في الحديدة
المستشارة الألمانية تسعى لتشكيل ائتلاف حاكم في محاولة أخيرة لتجنب أزمة سياسية
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 8 فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية
وهج الحياة تدشن مشروع التوعية الشاملة للحد من انتشار الكبد الوبائي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally against Saudi war crimes in Hajja
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

HAJJA, Nov 19 (Saba) - A protest rally organized by tribes and sheikhs in Abbas district of Hajja province against continuous US-Saudi aggression coalition's war crimes and the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.
In the rally, they deeply deplored the continued international silence over the Saudi war crimes, closure of all ports, airports and air navigation lines to prevent entering of food and medicine supplies.

The participants stressed on the need to strengthen the national alignment to confront the aggression and plans that target the Yemeni land and people.

They called on the United Nations the international community to press the aggression states to stop the war and lift the siege.
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة بمديرية المراشي بالجوف تندد بجرائم العدوان
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
مسيرة حاشدة بحجة للتنديد بإستمرار جرائم العدوان
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
نقابية عمال المياه بالحديدة تدين إغلاق العدوان للموانئ
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by