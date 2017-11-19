Protest rally against Saudi war crimes in Hajja [19/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Nov 19 (Saba) - A protest rally organized by tribes and sheikhs in Abbas district of Hajja province against continuous US-Saudi aggression coalition's war crimes and the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

In the rally, they deeply deplored the continued international silence over the Saudi war crimes, closure of all ports, airports and air navigation lines to prevent entering of food and medicine supplies.



The participants stressed on the need to strengthen the national alignment to confront the aggression and plans that target the Yemeni land and people.



They called on the United Nations the international community to press the aggression states to stop the war and lift the siege.

Saba