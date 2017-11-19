|
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[19/نوفمبر/2017]
TAIZ, Nov 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a military operation against sites of Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in east of al-Hamaly area in the district.
Moreover, the army's artillery hit the gatherings of the mercenaries in north of Khalid camp, al-Mafalis in Hifan district and al-Imam camp in Thubab district in the same province, killing and wounding among the mercenaries, the official added.
AA
Saba