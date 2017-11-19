ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:26:58ص
انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات يحققها أبطال الجيش واللجان
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات دفاعاً عن الوطن من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
الحريري:سأشارك في الاحتفال بعيد الاستقلال في لبنان وسأعلن مواقفي السياسية بعد لقائي الرئيس عون
أعلن سعد الحريري رئيس الحكومة اللبناني السبت أنه سيتوجه إلى بيروت حيث سيشارك في احتفالات ذكرى استقلال لبنان الأربعاء وأنه سيتحدث هناك عن موضوع استقالته.
فولكسفاجن تعلن عن خطة بـ 34 مليار يورو لريادة سوق السيارات الكهربائية
أعلنت شركة فولكسفاجن الالمانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطة إنفاق بقيمة 34 مليار يورو (40 مليار دولار) بهدف الاسراع من وتيرة جهودها للتربع في مركز ريادي عالمي في قطاع السيارات الكهربائية.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان بلحج
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
محافظ الجوف يوزع ملابس شتوية لأفراد أمن المحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Nov 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a military operation against sites of Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in east of al-Hamaly area in the district.

Moreover, the army's artillery hit the gatherings of the mercenaries in north of Khalid camp, al-Mafalis in Hifan district and al-Imam camp in Thubab district in the same province, killing and wounding among the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
