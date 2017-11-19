Army targets groups of Saudi soldiers in Najran, Jizan [19/نوفمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Nov 19 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The shelling hit the soldiers in the military sites of al-Dhaba'a, al-Shabakah, al-Shurfa and Husn al-Hamad in Najran.



Also, the army destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Rajla site.



Separately, the artillery hit other military groups in military position in al-Ghawih and Malhama in Jizan.



Moreover, the official said that the heroes of the army and popular forces planted two bombs on a Saudi military patrol in Jizan, destroying it.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Saudi al-Shurfa site in Najran, the official said.





AA

Saba