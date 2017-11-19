ابحث عن:
الأحد، 19 - نوفمبر - 2017
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 31 غارة
استهدف طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي محافظات تعز ، حجة ، صنعاء وصعدة وقطاع نجران بـ 31 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية.
الحريري:سأشارك في الاحتفال بعيد الاستقلال في لبنان وسأعلن مواقفي السياسية بعد لقائي الرئيس عون
أعلن سعد الحريري رئيس الحكومة اللبناني السبت أنه سيتوجه إلى بيروت حيث سيشارك في احتفالات ذكرى استقلال لبنان الأربعاء وأنه سيتحدث هناك عن موضوع استقالته.
فولكسفاجن تعلن عن خطة بـ 34 مليار يورو لريادة سوق السيارات الكهربائية
أعلنت شركة فولكسفاجن الالمانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطة إنفاق بقيمة 34 مليار يورو (40 مليار دولار) بهدف الاسراع من وتيرة جهودها للتربع في مركز ريادي عالمي في قطاع السيارات الكهربائية.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان بلحج
طيران العدوان يعاود إستهداف معسكر خالد بتعز بأربع غارات
محافظ الجوف يوزع ملابس شتوية لأفراد أمن المحافظة
وقفة بمديرية المراشي بالجوف تندد بجرائم العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets groups of Saudi soldiers in Najran, Jizan
[19/نوفمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Nov 19 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The shelling hit the soldiers in the military sites of al-Dhaba'a, al-Shabakah, al-Shurfa and Husn al-Hamad in Najran.

Also, the army destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Rajla site.

Separately, the artillery hit other military groups in military position in al-Ghawih and Malhama in Jizan.

Moreover, the official said that the heroes of the army and popular forces planted two bombs on a Saudi military patrol in Jizan, destroying it.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Saudi al-Shurfa site in Najran, the official said.


AA
Saba
