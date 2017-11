Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes hit Taiz [19/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 19 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition's warplanes waged four strikes on Mouza district of Taiz province overnight, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The fighter jets hit south of Khalid camp in the district four times, the official said.





AA

Saba