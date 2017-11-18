ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:16:00م
مجلس النواب يعقد اجتماعاً مشتركاً مع الحكومة
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية من دور الإنعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيي علي الراعي وبحضور رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور وعدد من أعضاء الحكومة.
روسيا تستخدم حق النقض (الفيتو) ضد إقتراح ياباني بشأن سورية
إستخدمت روسيا حق النقض (الفيتو) اليوم السبت ضد محاولة للدول الغربية بتمرير اقتراح لليابان بتمديد آلي لبعثة التحقيق المشتركة في استخدام أسلحة كيميائية في سورية كونه لا يراعي التعديلات التي تطالب بها.
فولكسفاجن تعلن عن خطة بـ 34 مليار يورو لريادة سوق السيارات الكهربائية
أعلنت شركة فولكسفاجن الالمانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطة إنفاق بقيمة 34 مليار يورو (40 مليار دولار) بهدف الاسراع من وتيرة جهودها للتربع في مركز ريادي عالمي في قطاع السيارات الكهربائية.
تسيسكا موسكو يتغلب على سكا 4–2 ضمن الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم
تغلب فريق تسيسكا موسكو على فريق سكا اليوم السبت بنتيجة 4 – 2 في مباراة ضمن الجولة الـ 17 من الدوري الروسي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مرضى الكلى بالمحويت يطالبون بإجراء صيانة لأجهزة الغسيل
مؤتمر صحفي حول إغلاق العدوان لموانئ البحر الأحمر
وقفة لموظفي وعمال موانئ البحر الأحمر تندد بإغلاق الموانئ
مكتب حقوق الإنسان بالحديدة يستنكر إستهدف العدوان حافلة ركاب في الزهرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Int’l community blamed for Saudi attacks on Yemeni airports
[18/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Promotion Board held the international community and the UN Security Council responsibile for targeting Yemeni airports by Saudi-led aggression coalition.

“This systematic targeting is a flagrant challenge to the United Nations and the international community,” the Ministry and the Board said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The statement stressed the need to take a decisive stance towards these crimes and neutralize the civil airports, particularly Sana'a International Airport, so that it can resume all civil flights and receive humanitarian aid.

It confirmed that the targeting of Sana’a airport and destroying its navigational guidance system aims to increase the human suffering by obstructing the movement of citizens and their travel for treatment or preventing the arrival of medical and relief items.

The Ministry and the Promotion Board considered this targeting a direct crime against humanity.

The statement called on all humanitarian and human rights organizations to take responsibility for this crime, so as not to lose their credibility before the world peoples.

BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤتمر صحفي حول إغلاق العدوان لموانئ البحر الأحمر
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة لموظفي وعمال موانئ البحر الأحمر تندد بإغلاق الموانئ
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
طلاب مدارس شبام كوكبان ينددون بإستمرار جرائم العدوان
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة إحتجاجية بمديرية الخبت بالمحويت تندد بتصعيد العدوان
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
مكتب حقوق الإنسان بحجة: جريمة العدوان بالجر تثبت تواطؤ المجتمع الدولي
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by