Int’l community blamed for Saudi attacks on Yemeni airports [18/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Promotion Board held the international community and the UN Security Council responsibile for targeting Yemeni airports by Saudi-led aggression coalition.



“This systematic targeting is a flagrant challenge to the United Nations and the international community,” the Ministry and the Board said in a joint statement on Saturday.



The statement stressed the need to take a decisive stance towards these crimes and neutralize the civil airports, particularly Sana'a International Airport, so that it can resume all civil flights and receive humanitarian aid.



It confirmed that the targeting of Sana’a airport and destroying its navigational guidance system aims to increase the human suffering by obstructing the movement of citizens and their travel for treatment or preventing the arrival of medical and relief items.



The Ministry and the Promotion Board considered this targeting a direct crime against humanity.



The statement called on all humanitarian and human rights organizations to take responsibility for this crime, so as not to lose their credibility before the world peoples.



BA

Saba