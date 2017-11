Army kills eight Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [18/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead eight of the US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Nehm district, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official affirmed that the eight mercenaries were killed by snipers unit of the army and popular forces in separated sites in Nehm.



BA

Saba