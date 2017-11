US-Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Hodaida [18/نوفمبر/2017]



HODAIDA, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged three raids on Hodaida governorate, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The hostile three airstrikes targeted al-Khokha district, the official said.





BA

Saba