Saudi aggression aircrafts wage two raids on Nehm [18/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets launched two raids on Nehm district of Sana’a province, a local official said on Saturday.



The two airstrikes hit Mahali and al-Madfon areas and caused big damage in citizens’ houses and property, the official made clear to Saba.



BA

Saba