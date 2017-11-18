SPC condemns aggression airstrikes on Sana’a Airport [18/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The Supreme Political Council (SPC) condemned, in its meeting chaired by President Saleh al-Sammad, the Saudi-led aggression attack on Sana’a International Airport and bombing the radar system.



The meeting, which is attended by Speaker of the Parliament Yahya al-Raei and Prime Minister Dr. Abdul-Aziz bin Habtour, dealt with the latest developments in the military fronts and the escalation practiced by the Saudi-led aggression, including the closure of the Yemeni land, sea and air ports and tightening the blockade on Hodeida Port and Sana’a Airport.



The meeting pointed out that the international efforts have not succeeded yet to ease the blockade on Hodeida Port or to allow the entry of assistance and humanitarian aid via the United Nations planes to Sana’a Airport.



It confirmed that all practices of the aggression tool, including the military escalation and economic siege against Yemen, will not succeed.



The meeting discussed the efforts exerted by the salvation government to mitigate the suffering of citizens in providing the oil derivatives according to a clear plan and within the time period given by the Council.



The meeting also listened to reports on the performance in a number of ministries within the annual evaluation for the salvation government performance, which was formed on November 28 in 2016.





BA

Saba