آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:59:13ص
الخارجية تحمل تحالف العدوان المسؤولية الجنائية والقانونية عن جرائم الحرب باليمن
حمّل مصدر مسئول بوزارة الخارجية القيادة السعودية والإدارة الأمريكية والحكومة البريطانية المسؤولية الجنائية والقانونية عن كل ما يحدث من جرائم حرب وإبادة وعقاب جماعي وحصار وتدمير للمرافق الخدمية والبنية التحتية لليمن منذ بدء العدوان. 
رئيس وزراء لبنان المستقيل سعد الحريري يصل إلى باريس
وصل صباح اليوم السبت رئيس الوزراء اللبناني المستقيل سعد الحريري إلى باريس، وفقا لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية (ا ف ب) .
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
سجل سعر الذهب ارتفاعا مع تراجع الدولار، ليتجة للصعود للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي.
البيرو آخر المتأهلين إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم
تأهلت البيرو إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2018 بعد فوزها على نيوزيلندا بهدفين نظيفين في إياب الملحق العالمي للتصفيات أمس.
آخر الأخبار:
فتح معبر رفح بإشراف كامل لحكومة الوفاق
زلزال بقوة 9ر6 درجة يضرب إقليم التبت جنوب الصين
فقدان غواصة عسكرية أرجنتينية تحمل طاقما من 44 فردا
الاتحاد الأوروبي يرفع حالة التأهب الأمني خلال فترة الأعياد
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
SPC condemns aggression airstrikes on Sana’a Airport
[18/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 18 (Saba) – The Supreme Political Council (SPC) condemned, in its meeting chaired by President Saleh al-Sammad, the Saudi-led aggression attack on Sana’a International Airport and bombing the radar system.

The meeting, which is attended by Speaker of the Parliament Yahya al-Raei and Prime Minister Dr. Abdul-Aziz bin Habtour, dealt with the latest developments in the military fronts and the escalation practiced by the Saudi-led aggression, including the closure of the Yemeni land, sea and air ports and tightening the blockade on Hodeida Port and Sana’a Airport.

The meeting pointed out that the international efforts have not succeeded yet to ease the blockade on Hodeida Port or to allow the entry of assistance and humanitarian aid via the United Nations planes to Sana’a Airport.

It confirmed that all practices of the aggression tool, including the military escalation and economic siege against Yemen, will not succeed.

The meeting discussed the efforts exerted by the salvation government to mitigate the suffering of citizens in providing the oil derivatives according to a clear plan and within the time period given by the Council.

The meeting also listened to reports on the performance in a number of ministries within the annual evaluation for the salvation government performance, which was formed on November 28 in 2016.


BA
Saba
