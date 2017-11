Army shells Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [18/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov. 18 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of the Saudi aggression mercenaries in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said a number of mercenaries were killed and others were injured in the artillery shelling that targeted their groupings in Wadi Harab in Khab and Sha’f district.







