آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:59:13ص
الخارجية تحمل تحالف العدوان المسؤولية الجنائية والقانونية عن جرائم الحرب باليمن
حمّل مصدر مسئول بوزارة الخارجية القيادة السعودية والإدارة الأمريكية والحكومة البريطانية المسؤولية الجنائية والقانونية عن كل ما يحدث من جرائم حرب وإبادة وعقاب جماعي وحصار وتدمير للمرافق الخدمية والبنية التحتية لليمن منذ بدء العدوان. 
رئيس وزراء لبنان المستقيل سعد الحريري يصل إلى باريس
وصل صباح اليوم السبت رئيس الوزراء اللبناني المستقيل سعد الحريري إلى باريس، وفقا لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية (ا ف ب) .
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
سجل سعر الذهب ارتفاعا مع تراجع الدولار، ليتجة للصعود للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي.
البيرو آخر المتأهلين إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم
تأهلت البيرو إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2018 بعد فوزها على نيوزيلندا بهدفين نظيفين في إياب الملحق العالمي للتصفيات أمس.
آخر الأخبار:
فتح معبر رفح بإشراف كامل لحكومة الوفاق
زلزال بقوة 9ر6 درجة يضرب إقليم التبت جنوب الصين
فقدان غواصة عسكرية أرجنتينية تحمل طاقما من 44 فردا
الاتحاد الأوروبي يرفع حالة التأهب الأمني خلال فترة الأعياد
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Information minister denies lies by Saudi media over French journalists
[18/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 18 (Saba) – Minister of Information Ahmed Hamed dismissed Saudi media lies over the rescue of two French journalists from territories under control of the army and popular committees, in a statement to Saba late on Friday.

The minister said the two journalists entered the country in coordination with the Ministry of Information which granted them a visit permit upon demand by the French newspaper Paris Match.

"The two French journalists revealed the lies of the enemy media during a live broadcast aired by the enemy-run Al-Arabiya TV, during which the journalists said they had been arrested in sayun," Hamed said.

"Everyone knows that Sayun city and some other southern provinces are under control of the foreign occupation forces and their mercenaries," Mr. Hamed added.


Mona/Zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
34 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[18/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على موزع ومفرق ماوية بتعز
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
إصابة طفل جراء ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على همدان
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على باقم بصعدة
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
