Information minister denies lies by Saudi media over French journalists [18/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 18 (Saba) – Minister of Information Ahmed Hamed dismissed Saudi media lies over the rescue of two French journalists from territories under control of the army and popular committees, in a statement to Saba late on Friday.



The minister said the two journalists entered the country in coordination with the Ministry of Information which granted them a visit permit upon demand by the French newspaper Paris Match.



"The two French journalists revealed the lies of the enemy media during a live broadcast aired by the enemy-run Al-Arabiya TV, during which the journalists said they had been arrested in sayun," Hamed said.



"Everyone knows that Sayun city and some other southern provinces are under control of the foreign occupation forces and their mercenaries," Mr. Hamed added.





Mona/Zak



SABA