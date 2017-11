Saudi-paid aggression coalition wages 3 airstrikes on Taiz [18/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 18 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched three air strikes on Taiz province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



Two airstrikes hit east of Khaled camp in Moza district and the other hit Mawyah outlet in the province.





