Child injured in Saudi air strikes on Sanaa [18/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 18 (Saba) – A child was injured when US-backed Saudi aggression combat jets waged three strikes on Hamadan district of Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes hit Bait Na'am area in the district, injuring the child and damaging several houses of the citizens, the official added.





