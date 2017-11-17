ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 17 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:39:09م
الرئيس الصماد يهنئ السلطان قابوس بالعيد الوطني
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى جلالة السلطان قابوس بن سعيد سلطان سلطنة عمان بمناسبة إحتفال الشعب العُماني الشقيق بالعيد الوطني السابع والأربعين.
مقتل وإصابة 34 شخصا بأربعة تفجيرات إرهابية انتحارية في نيجيريا
قتل 12 شخصا وأصيب 22 آخرون بجروح إثر أربعة تفجيرات إرهابية انتحارية مساء اليوم في مايدوغوري شمال شرق نيجيريا.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
سجل سعر الذهب ارتفاعا مع تراجع الدولار، ليتجة للصعود للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي.
البيرو آخر المتأهلين إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم
تأهلت البيرو إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2018 بعد فوزها على نيوزيلندا بهدفين نظيفين في إياب الملحق العالمي للتصفيات أمس.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression warplanes attack Saada
[18/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 18 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets launched five strikes on Baqim district of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.

The warplanes hit Shair mountain five times, leaving large losses in properties of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Saudi artillery and missile hit the border areas in Ghamir district in the same province, causing heavy damage to houses, farms of the citizens and the main road, the official added.


AA
Saba
