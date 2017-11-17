Saudi aggression warplanes attack Saada [18/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 18 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets launched five strikes on Baqim district of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The warplanes hit Shair mountain five times, leaving large losses in properties of the citizens.



Meanwhile, Saudi artillery and missile hit the border areas in Ghamir district in the same province, causing heavy damage to houses, farms of the citizens and the main road, the official added.





AA

Saba