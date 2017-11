US-Saudi air strikes hit Marib [18/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 18 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Serwah district of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes targeted the areas of Habab, Hilan in the district.



Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries launched an artillery shelling on various areas in the same district, causing heavy damage to houses and farms of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba