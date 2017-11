18 US-Saudi airstrikes on Hajjah [17/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Nov. 17 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Friday 18 strikes on Hajjah province, a military official told Saba.



The strikes targeted Hardh and Medi districts ,the official added.



Meanwhile, the artillery targeted gatherings of the Saudi soldiers and mercenaries north of Medi desert, causing direct injuries and losses at their ranks.





Najat



Saba