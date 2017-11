Update 1:Death tolls from Saudi airstrike on Hajjah rises to 17 civilians [17/نوفمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Nov. 17 (Saba) – The death tolls from the Saudi airstrike on Hajjah province on Friday rose to 17 civilians, a health official told Saba.



The airstrikes hit a citizen's shop in al-Jar area of Abbs district, killing 17 civilians.







Najat

Saba