16 civilians killed, wounded by Saudi aggression airstrike on Hodeidah [17/نوفمبر/2017]



HODEIDAH, Nov. 17 (Saba) – At least ten civilians were killed and six wounded on Friday from Saudi aggression airstrike on al-Zahrah district of Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.







The aggression warplanes targeted a civilian bus in al-Zahrah district, the official added.











This is an initial toll of the new war crime as numbers of the deaths are expected to increase, said the official.





Saba